Steelers Rookie RB Turning Heads Early
Rookie running back Kaleb Johnson is lined up for a significant role within the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense this season, and head coach Mike Tomlin was impressed by his performance during the first few days of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
“He’s highly conditioned, and that helps development,” Tomlin said, per Steelers Now's Aaron Becker. “When you’re in really good shape, you can take additional reps, and reps equals the get better. He handled the first leg of it. He’s in really good shape. He’s really engaged, and obviously he’s got some talent.”
After logging 1,242 yards and nine touchdowns on 268 carries over his first two seasons at Iowa in 2022 and 2023, Johnson made great strides last year en route to establishing himself as one of the top backs in the country.
In 12 contests for the Hawkeyes during the 2024 campaign, Johnson led the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,537) and touchdowns (21) over 240 attempts while tacking on 188 yards and two scores through the air.
It was no secret that Pittsburgh was targeting a running back relatively high in the 2025 NFL Draft, and after hosting nine players at the position on top 30 visits, the organization made Johnson their guy by choosing him with the No. 83 overall pick in the third round.
Jaylen Warren is the favorite to earn the majority of the work in the Steelers' backfield right out of the gate this season, but Johnson will still garner a healthy workload and could very well usurp the former as the year goes along.
A physical and patient runner with good vision who fits offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's zone scheme to a tee, Johnson could emerge as Pittsburgh's long-term solution at running back. As Tomlin stated, however, he still has plenty to prove.
“He’s a willing worker, but you know, he needs to improve in all areas,” Tomlin added. “All young people do. We’ve yet to play in pads, and obviously, regarding his position, that’s a major component. So, it’s an incomplete body of work, but it’s an incomplete body of work for all of us at this juncture.”
