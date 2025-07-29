Bills Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Buffalo Bills are adding to their wide receiver room, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Deon Cain, the team announced.
Cain has bounced around the NFL and UFL as he tries to remain on a roster for a season. The last three spring seasons, he's played with the Birmingham Stallions, where he won a UFL Championship. Now, he'll look to leave the spring league and head to training camp, where he can make an NFL roster for the fall.
This is Cain's second stint with the Bills in less than a year, spending time with Buffalo and the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 NFL season. He was released by the Bills in December.
Cain entered the NFL in 2018 as a sixth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts. He spent just one season with Indianapolis before landing with the Steelers during the 2019 campaign. As Pittsburgh was hit hard with injuries, they turned to Cain to become a contributor to their offense, playing in six games with three starts and catching five passes for 72 yards.
He returned to Pittsburgh the following season, where he played two more games but did not record a catch. He has yet to play in an NFL game since.
