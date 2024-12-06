Steelers Release Former Bengals DT
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of practice squad moves on Friday, releasing defensive tackle Domenique Davis to open up a spot for running back Jonathan Ward.
Ward, who has used up all of his game day elevations this season, was waived from the active roster on Wednesday. The 27-year-old went unclaimed, however, allowing him to return to the Steelers.
Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. took Ward's place after he was activated from the reserve/injured list on Thursday.
Davis joined Pittsburgh's practice squad on Nov. 6 after being let go by the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 22.
The 28-year-old initially signed with the Bengals in 2022 and appeared in two regular season contests that year, posting three total tackles on 39 snaps.
Davis remained in Cincinnati for the 2023 campaign and primarily resided on the practice squad while never entering a contest. He then inked a reserve/futures in January 2024 and was cut back in August, though he resurfaced on the team's practice squad until his recent release.
Davis was an undrafted free agent out of UNC Pembroke in 2020. He went on to sign with the New York Jets, though they released him before his rookie season even started, as a physical revealed that he had suffered a significant foot injury.
Davis later played 10 games for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022 before the Bengals brought him in.
