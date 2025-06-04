Steelers Stars Respond to Backlash After Donald Trump Rally
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with some backlash after two of their current players were in attendance and joined President Donald Trump on stage during a rally in Pittsburgh. Since then, the team and the players have responded, making it clear that their actions were in good faith.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph and safety Miles Killebrew joined Trump on stage durnig a Steel Workers rally in Pittsburgh. They were joined by former Steelers running back and Hall of Honor member Rocky Bleir.
Afterward, the team sent out an email to season-ticker holders, addressing the situation and the backlash they were getting.
"We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us. As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong," the email read.
Now, Rudolph and Killebrew have responded.
"There’s backlash every day," Rudolph said during OTAs. "You look on social media, there’s constant ... that’s the nature of social media. That’s why America is so great. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Speech is free. Par for the course."
"Me and my friends growing up, we either wanted to be president or get a chance to meet him,” Killebrew told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "[Friday] I got the chance to meet the sitting U.S. president. I’m not apologetic about that.
“I’ll be able to sit down with my kids when they’re learning about the president and say, ‘Hey, dad met that guy.’ For anybody who thinks that’s a bad thing, to be honest, I couldn’t care less."
The Steelers are moving as if Mason Rudolph will be their starting quarterback in 2025, and Killebrew returns as an All-Pro special teamer in Pittsburgh. Both players are key pieces to the team's success this season, and while distractions off the field happen, the team isn't worried about the reactions they're getting for two players' recent public appearance.
