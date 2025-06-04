Aaron Rodgers Giving Other Steelers QBs Chance
The Aaron Rodgers saga has gone on for the entire offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and has yet to reach a resolution. With the Steelers looking relatively weak at quarterback, all eyes have been on a possible deadline for the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback in Rodgers and whether a decision is near.
The purported deadline for his decision has moved constantly through the offseason, but another possible deadline in OTAs has come and gone for Rodgers.
Dan Graziano, who covers the NFL for ESPN, took to Sportscenter to express his opinion on a Rodgers decision and how it affects the makeup of the team.
"I think we have a couple more months of this unless Aaron Rodgers makes a decision soon,” Graziano said. "Pittsburgh, they look at next week's minicamp, if Rodgers is not there, as a chance for Mason Rudolph and Will Howard to show what they can do [and] get some extra reps."
Now, it seems that the Steelers have begun to start looking at their other options at quarterback as the odds that Rodgers signs seem to get progressively lower. With his age and his slow decline, it is possible that one of the options currently on the roster would be better than Rodgers regardless.
Despite the room of Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard looking quite weak on paper compared to the rest of the league, it is possible that one of the quarterbacks has a breakout season. The largest assumption to this point is regardless who they go with at the quarterback position this season, that quarterback will operate as a stopgap for a rookie quarterback from the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft class. The Steelers would likely select that quarterback in the first round of the draft that they will host that season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!