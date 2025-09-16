Steelers Release New Depth Chart Before Patriots Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released an updated depth chart for their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.
The only difference from their Week 2 depth chart on defense is that linebacker Malik Harrison is no longer listed after being placed on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury that he sustained against the New York Jets in Week 1.
Rookie seventh-round pick Carson Bruener is now the second-string left inside linebacker behind Patrick Queen, who despite dealing with an oblique injury is expected to suit up against the Patriots.
Bruener, who played his collegiate ball at Washington, has logged one defensive snap and 38 on special teams over the first two regular season games of his NFL career.
Additionally, third-round rookie running back Kaleb Johnson is still listed as the second-string kick returner behind position mate Kenneth Gainwell. While head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged that he was being temporarily benched following his mistake in Week 2 that led to a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks, he still believes in the newcomer's talent and left the door open for him to earn back his role down the road.
“I believe in his talent,” Tomlin stated. “He’s a sharp young man. He’s a hard worker. And, so, you leave the light on for him to give him an opportunity to move on from it.. But he has to do that. He has to display that with his daily work and he’s got to earn himself back in a position to be a participant. So, we’ll see where the roads lead us. I’m open to it (him returning to that role) certainly.”
First-round rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (knee) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) all remain listed as starters after missing Week 2 and being deemed questionable for Pittsburgh's impending bout with the Patriots on the road.
The same is true for outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who Tomlin ruled out with an ankle sprain that isn't severe as it initially appeared, and though defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk is listed as a second-string defensive tackle, he likely won't play for several weeks while also nursing a high ankle sprain.
With no notable injuries on offense, Pittsburgh's depth chart on that side of the ball remains the same going into Week 3.
