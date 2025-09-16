Steelers Bench Rookie After Kick Return Mistake
PITTSBURGH — A costly mistake for a rookie Pittsburgh Steelers running back has him in the coach’s doghouse. The organization lost their home opener to the Seattle Seahawks in disappointing fashion, but the pinnacle of the dismal performance came off the hands of running back Kaleb Johnson. On a kick-off with the game tied, he neglected to play a football that landed in the designated landing zone, and the Seahawks pounced on the loose ball for an easy touchdown.
Following the error, the Steelers won’t deploy Johnson on the kick-off. At least not any time soon while the rookie earns more trust with the coaching staff. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media in preparation for the team’s Week 3 contest against the New England Patriots, and during his session was asked about Johnson’s role moving forward. Tomlin admitted that the rookie’s error led to the demotion, but he can earn a role back over time.
”Probably not in the short term,” he said about using Johnson on the kick return. “I’m certainly going to give him an opportunity to work his way back from that error.”
It’s a well-deserved and much needed move for the Steelers. During the team’s Week 1 performance, Johnson was shaky at best. He returned five kicks for 129 yards, but he also nearly lost a fumble to the Jets on one of those returns. Couple that with the head-scratching error he committed against the Seahawks, and it’s an obvious decision to remove him from that spot and let him regroup.
Still, Tomlin remains committed to the first-year player. He made sure to reaffirm that and stated that Johnson can earn back his spot on the kick-off team and even more with how he responds.
“I believe in his talent,” he stated. “He’s a sharp young man. He’s a hard worker. And, so, you leave the light on for him to give him an opportunity to move on from it.. But he has to do that. He has to display that with his daily work and he’s got to earn himself back in a position to be a participant. So, we’ll see where the roads lead us. I’m open to it (him returning to that role) certainly.”
The Steelers should see improvement on their kick-off without Johnson. They have plenty of veteran options they can turn to. Kenneth Gainwell will remain as one of the options and he will be joined by some combination of Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III or Scotty Miller.
