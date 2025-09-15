Steelers Get J.J. McCarthy News Before Ireland Game
Yet another starting quarterback on the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule has sustained an injury early in the regular season.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Minnesota Vikings signal caller J.J. McCarthy is expected to miss two-to-four weeks with a high ankle sprain, thus making Carson Wentz the team's starter for the time being.
McCarthy, the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus.
Now, just two games into his first season as Minnesota's starting quarterback, he'll be sidelined as the team travels to Dublin, Ireland and takes on the Steelers at Croke Park in Week 4.
Pittsburgh's defense hasn't performed as advertised over the opening two weeks of the campaign, which was raised some red flags. The unit, despite the team's win, allowed familiar face Justin Fields and the New York Jets offense to rack up 394 yards and 32 points in Week 1.
Then, in the Steelers' Week 2 home opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks, the defense allowed 395 yards of total offense and largely looked unmatched throughout the entire contest as the black and gold lost by a score of 31-17 at Acrisure Stadium.
Injuries have become a common theme for Pittsburgh's defense, with the likes of Derrick Harmon, DeShon Elliott, Joey Porter Jr., Patrick Queen and Alex Highsmith, among others, all going down at various points.
Though the unit's shortcomings go deeper than a personnel or availability issue, it could certainly receive a boost by facing a backup quarterback in Wentz during Week 4.
Though Wentz was a first-round pick and MVP frontrunner early in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, he's now on his six team and fifth in as many years. He's still capable of playing at a solid level, especially under one of the league's top offensive minds in Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, but the Steelers would still prefer to face him over McCarthy.
Pittsburgh's defense now has an opportunity to get back on track against Minnesota if it can't do so against the New England Patriots in Week 3, and it's imperative that the group rounds into form sooner rather than later.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!