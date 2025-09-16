Where is Steelers' T.J. Watt?
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are in danger defensively. The unit, which was supposed to be the strongest aspect of the team in 2025, has allowed more than 30 points in back-to-back games to start the season for the first time since 1989.
The most disappointing start for the Steelers is how ineffective their superstar players have been. New addition Jalen Ramsey recorded his first interception with the team, but also took his lumps in pass coverage. Defensive captain Cam Heyward has been equally as unbalanced, showing some signs of the All-Pro defensive tackle he was last year but invisible at other moments. Worse than both is the absolutely putrid start $41 million edge rusher T.J. Watt is off to.
Fresh off signing what was the richest non-quarterback contract in NFL history a few months ago, Watt has responded with two of his most mediocre games. The 31-year-old hasn't recorded a sack in his past six regular season games, and he's in danger of quickly becoming another overpaid defender in the NFL.
Not In a (Pass) Rush
The hallmark of Watt’s game has been his explosive ability on the edge. Due to his incredible bend and leverage, he’s able to win pass rush reps with ease against the most talented of offensive tackles and offenses game planning to stop him. To start this year, however, Watt’s ability to win cleanly on his pass rushing snaps is down.
Last year, Watt posted a pass rush win percentage of 19%, as calculated by ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats. So far in 2025, he hasn't come close. Against the New York Jets in Week 1, he won 14.3% of his pass rushing attempts. That figure dropped to 9% against the Seattle Seahawks.
One obvious issue is that teams are double and sometimes triple teaming Watt when he rushes the passer. A tight end chips his shoulder or a guard slides to get an extra hand on Watt. It comes with the territory of being such a feared pass rusher. The Jets followed this mold to hold Watt without a sack in Week 1. The Seahawks never allowed their right tackle to take on Watt single-handedly, and it paid off with him recording just four tackles and two quarterback hits.
Run Stuffer
What makes it even more confusing is that Watt has been fine, maybe even above average, defending the run through two weeks. Teams tend to stay away from Watt, evidenced by just three runs at his way against the Seahawks and Jets' starting running back also taking just three handoffs in Watt's direction.
The only big run play that’s gone past his side is a run pass option from Justin Fields in Week 1, where Watt bit on the handoff and Field was able to break open a chunk play run.
When teams do go at Watt, his strength is undeniable. A one-on-one matchup with a lineman or tight end is a dream compared to his pass rushing looks, and it’s hard to push the pile when the offense runs to their right.
Time to Finally Get Creative
Stopping the run is just a minor part of what the team is paying him all this money for. They pay him more than any other defender to shift the game on a dime and be a constant threat to distrust the quarterback. Maybe it’s age finally catching up to Watt or maybe it’s just a concerted effort to stifle him finally paying off. Either way, the team has to get creative to get their superstar edge rusher going.
The Steelers have promised for years that Watt would move around hte defensive line in order to confuse offenses and give him different looks. They never keep the promise, however, but this time they have no choice. Watt has been neutralized to open the 2025 season and it’s a continuation of a disappointing end to 2024.
To break Watt out of this slump, they need to finally hold up their end of the promise and begin shuffling him around the line of scrimmage. It can’t just be for a single play or a small handful, it has to be a constant threat that Watt could line up on the left or right edge. It doesn’t sound like much, but it would cause the opposing offense a major headache trying to adjust their protection calls. The idea is that Watt could capitalize on that confusion or find a more favorable matchup switching sides, and return to the elite pass rusher he is expected to be.
Until that happens, this stale Steelers defense will be more of the same. They can’t stop any offense right now, whether it’s a pedestrian Seahawks one or an overachieving Jets one. Watt has to break out, doing anything possible, in order to stop the bleeding and get the team’s defense back on track.
