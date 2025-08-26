Steelers Release Standout LB
PITTSBURGH — A promising third-year outside linebacker is the latest cut down day casualty for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eku Leota, a 26-year-old in his second season with the organization, was the latest player released by the organization as they trim the roster down to the 53-man group to begin the season.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report that Leota was released by the Steelers. He shared the news via his X account.
Leota joined the Steelers in October of 2024. He remained on the team’s practice squad for the remainder of the 2024 season. He also signed a futures/reserve contract with the organization in January of 2025, bringing him back for the most recent training camp and preseason.
He was an impressive performer during this year’s training camp and preseason schedule. He played in all three preseason contests for the Steelers, and was noticeable in each. In total, he recorded seven tackles, five individually and two assisted, as well as a forced fumble.
Unfortunately for Leota, it was a numbers game in Pittsburgh that cost him a spot on the 53-man roster. The Steelers have four edge rushers that make up their rotation. Behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are Nick Herbig and rookie fourth-round pick Jack Sawyer. The foursome is one of the best group of outside linebackers in the NFL, and it made earning a roster spot at that position a gargantuan task. Even with an impressive few months from Leota, it didn’t budge their roster plans.
A silver lining for Leota is that he is a strong candidate for the practice squad again in 2025. If no other NFL team claims him, the Steelers will get the chance to re-sign him to their practice squad. With so much familiarity with the player and the player with the Steelers’ defensive structure, having him as injury insurance and extra depth would be an advantage.
Leota entered the NFL after finishing his NCAA career with Auburn University. He received his first opportunity with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He was a final roster cut ahead of the 2023 regular season, but would be elevated to the active roster in November of 2023. He remained with the Panthers' organization for the rest of the 2023 season.
The following season, Leota was waived again by the Panthers, allowing the Steelers to swoop in and add him to their organization. The team hopes no other franchise returns the favor in the coming days so the Steelers can once again add Leota to their practice squad.
