Steelers Stars Urged to Former New Saudi Arabia League
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the foundational franchises in the NFL, but could their current star players help lead the formation of a new league? The idea was recently floated by former NFL quarterback and candidate for the NFL Players' Association executive director position, Matt Schaub, who penned a passionate letter for GoLong, calling for monumental changes to shake up professional football.
Schaub's impassioned plea to the players was focused on the NFLPA gaining back leverage from the owners, and he believes superstars like some in the Steelers locker room can help accomplish that. His suggestion is for NFL players to go out and find investors and make plans to form an alternate professional league. He points to the massive investments available domestically and across the globe, including the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, that the players can look into for partnership.
This is where the Steelers' locker room leaders come in. Schaub suggested that players like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward should be a part of the cohort courting investment groups like the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.
"This is where I come back to my idea of having Mahomes, Watt, Parsons, Allen, Heyward, Jackson, and a bunch of other stars to visit Saudi Arabia," he writes. "The message it would send to owners would be quite clear."
It's all about leverage, according to Schaub. With the owners controlling the majority share of the billion-dollar NFL, the former quarterback believes the NFLPA must take extreme and unprecedented measures to gain leverage and assert more control over the NFL moving forward.
"To get leverage for our side, we need to have a plan to walk away from what the owners offer us if it’s not in good faith," he wrote. "We must have an alternate way to make the money we deserve... We have to play football. Whether it’s for a league that WE organize or one that is sponsored by another group or company, we have to play."
Schaub also suggests that it's not just the NFL players who are looking into these large-scale changes. He points to NBA superstar LeBron James and the state of basketball as an example. The NBA landscape has drastically changed in the LeBron era, with players making massive amounts of money and exercising significant control in their contractual negotiations and roster moves. It's a lesson that the NFLPA can take from James and the NBA.
"If you have been paying attention to what LeBron James is saying about the NBA, he has the very same idea about forming an alternative league that is controlled by the players," Schaub stated. "I know the NFLPA has sometimes toyed with this idea, but never thought to carry it through. I don’t understand why the union hasn’t done it."
Schaub is calling for some radical shifts in thinking and operating for the NFL and NFLPA. Whether or not the players, like Watt or Heyward, feel similarly is a huge question. What's clear is that the players are looking for change after ousting their former executive director earlier this summer. In the search for a permanent replacement, perhaps Schaub has separated himself as a free-thinking, change-seeking candidate. Or maybe his suggestions will be seen as going too far off the rails for the NFLPA to latch on to.
