Steelers Release Statement After Former WR's Tragic Death
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have sent their love and support to the family and loved ones of former wide receiver Jacoby Jones, and their condolences to the Baltimore Ravens organization after the former rival's tragic death.
Jones passed away in his sleep at the age of 40, according to multiple reports. The Ravens released their statement, with head coach John Harbaugh sharing his favorite memories of the former kick returner, and sending his message to his loved ones.
"I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith," Harbaugh said in a statement released by the Ravens.
The Steelers then sent their support to Baltimore and Jones's family.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also sent his message to Jones's loved ones and the Ravens team.
"My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Jacoby Jones during this difficult time. I enjoyed coaching him during his time with the Steelers," Tomlin wrote on X.
Jones spent three years in Baltimore, earning a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection and scoring two touchdowns in the team's Super Bowl 47 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He then spent 13 games with the Steelers before heading to San Diego for the final stretch of his NFL career.
During his time in Pittsburgh, he returned nine punts for 220 yards. During his time in Baltimore, the Steelers watched him return 86 kicks for 853 yards and 101 punts for 3,037 yards, all while scoring five special teams touchdowns.
Steelers OnSI will continue to provide updates as more information on Jones's passing becomes available.
