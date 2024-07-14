Insider Gives Brutally Honest Look at Steelers WR Search
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in search of a star wide receiver throughout the offseason, looking into names like Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Courtland Sutton, plus some reports claiming they've discussed names such as Tee Higgins.
But to this point, nothing has happened. The Steelers remain without a true WR2, utilizing a group of players including Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller, Roman Wilson and others to compete for the starting job alongside George Pickens.
A deal for a name like Brandon Aiyuk remains alive, though - maybe. While the team hasn't been able to get a deal done, some insiders believe the next window of opportunity will open around the end of training camp. A point at which the Steelers could know for sure whether or not they actually need to make a blockbuster trade for another wideout.
The Athletic's Mark Kaboly doesn't see it that way. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, Kaboly believes it's a long shot the team gets another star wideout, whether that's Aiyuk or anyone else, before the season.
"It doesn't look good right now. It doesn't feel good, put it that way," Kaboly said. "Who's gonna be out there who's gonna be a difference-maker? If you're throwing Aiyuk out there, and it sure as heck doesn't look like San Francisco wants to get rid of him, then where else do you go?"
The Steelers could look at free agency and try to land a name there, but the options are bit older. Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Hunter Renfrow top the list of those still available, and Kaboly doesn't believe any of them raise the bar past what they've already got on the roster.
"Are any of them gonna be better than what they already have? Unless Omar [Khan] pulls some of his magic, and he can do it, he's done it, this might be something that's even too tough for even him to accomplish," Kaboly said. "You're gonna have to hope for the Roman Wilsons of the world and Van Jeffersons."
