Watch: Steelers' George Pickens Shows Off QB Skills
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and quarterback Justin Fields shared videos of the two working out during the offseason. And while passes between the two struck a cord with fans, what was even more impressive was the arm Pickens showed off that the cameras caught.
Pickens, simply goofing around, showed off a cannon of an arm, finding wide receivers 30-plus yards down the field and with accuracy.
Pickens is entering his third NFL season and is coming off his first 1,000-yard year. That being said, he's not competing for a quarterback role, although it might be worth it to see what he's got - just in case.
The Steelers will look for Pickens to become a superstar in 2024 after trading Diontae Johnson, adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and bringing in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
The Steelers are hoping Pickens can be enough to carry their passing game after the move of Johnson. While the team did select Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they're banking on Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller and Wilson to provide quality play as WR2's and WR3's.
Pittsburgh has been linked to possible wide receiver trades, including names like Brandon Aiyuk and Courtland Sutton. To this point, nothing has happened, but it won't rule out anything by the beginning of the season.
At the quarterback position, Wilson and Fields will compete throughout training camp for the starting job. Right now, Wilson holds "poll position" over Fields, but the Steelers aren't denying the 25-year-old a shot at earning his place within the offense.
Both players are entering the final year of their contracts, leaving both as options in 2025 and beyond. Fields obviously has the age benefit, but with Wilson getting the first shot at proving himself to the team, he could look to be the long-term answer until he chooses to retire.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers' Justin Fields, George Pickens Show Off Chemistry
- Steelers RB Turning Heads After Weight Loss
- Steelers Offense Could Make T.J. Watt Even Better
- Steelers CB Helping After Hurricane Beryl
- Steelers Rival Slams Acrisure Stadium