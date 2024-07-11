Steelers' Justin Fields, George Pickens Show Off Chemistry
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver George Pickens linked up for some offseason work, showing off the chemistry the two have developed since becoming teammates this offseason.
Fields joined the Steelers after a trade from the Chicago Bears and immediately started growing together as young players on the roster. With a break in the action, as the team prepares to head to Latrobe for training camp, they decided to get extra work in on the field.
Pickens caught the eye of Fields early at Steelers Organized Team Activities, but it came as nothing new with Fields knowing of the star wideout well before arriving in Pittsburgh.
"I knew George before y’all knew George," Fields told Steelers OnSI at OTAs. "I’ve known George since high school. He’s always been the same. Just a freak athlete, crazy receiver. You can just throw it up there when nobody’s open and he’s most likely going to come down with it. He’s the same player that I’ve known since high school."
Fields is facing an uphill battle against Russell Wilson as the two newcomers compete for the starting job at quarterback. Wilson holds "poll position" over Fields, but Pittsburgh isn't ruling out the possibility that the 25-year-old could earn the starting job.
If not, Fields faces uncertainty with the Steelers. Despite being traded this offseason, Fields is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and Pittsburgh declined to pick up his fifth-year option. Therefore, if no deal gets done by next spring, he'll hit free agency for the first time in the NFL.
As for Pickens, he's entering his third NFL season and is coming off his first 1,000-yard year. With a new quarterback and a new offensive coordinator, he's looking to take on a much bigger role and explode as Pittsburgh's next superstar.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers RB Turning Heads After Weight Loss
- Steelers Offense Could Make T.J. Watt Even Better
- Steelers CB Helping After Hurricane Beryl
- Steelers Rival Slams Acrisure Stadium
- Steelers Under Fire for Cam Sutton Situation