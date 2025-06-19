Steelers Release Veteran RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a running back that spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign with the team.
On Thursday afternoon, the team announced that they are releasing Jonathan Ward after signing him to a reserve/futures deal in January.
Ward originally joined the Steelers on a one-year veteran benefit contract in May 2024. He remained on the roster throughout the team's entire preseason slate and logged 24 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, before being let go at final roster cuts in August.
Pittsburgh brought him back to its practice squad shortly after, and his first regular season appearance came on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, during which he played 17 total snaps after being elevated on game day.
Ward logged 52 snaps over the Steelers' ensuing three contests after being signed to the active roster, though he was waived on Nov. 9. Pittsburgh subsequently signed him to its practice squad after he didn't land elsewhere.
He was later promoted to the active roster on Nov. 16 and then waived on Dec. 4, but the organization once again added him to its practice squad on Dec. 6, where he'd remain for the rest of the season.
Ward started his career with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before spending time with both the New York Jets (2022) and Tennessee Titans (2022 - 2023).
