Steelers Re-Sign Athletic LB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a member of their linebacker corps from a year ago, as KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson has reported that they've re-signed Jeremiah Moon on a one-year deal.
Moon sustained an ankle injury during the preseason that landed him on the reserve/injured list to begin the 2024 campaign, though he was eventually activated in October and would go on to appear in 13 games.
Over that stretch, Moon logged nine tackles and made one start while playing 111 snaps on defense and 222 on special teams.
The 26-year-old suited up for 48 contests throughout his collegiate career at Florida from 2016 to 2021, where he finished with 151 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended and two fumble recoveries.
Moon later signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens and would remain on the practice squad for the entirety of his rookie campaign.
In 2023, he found his way into eight games and made a start. Moon ultimately concluded the year with 12 tackles and two forced fumbles while seeing the field for 99 defensive reps and 142 on special teams.
He was waived by Baltimore in January 2024, and the Steelers would proceed to claim him.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!