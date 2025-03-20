Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Decision Could Delay Even Further
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still very much in the midst of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. At this point in time, the Steelers are in the running for the quarterback as well as the New York Giants.
That being said, the notion currently is that it will take some more time for Rodgers to come to a decision.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers could be waiting until the beginning of the 2025 NFL Draft to know if Rodgers will be interested in joining the team.
Rapoport took to X to share a clip of NFL Network's The Insiders, discussing Rodgers and his future plans
"From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Two years ago, we all were still talking about Aaron Rodgers during NFL Draft week. Could history repeat itself?" Rapoport wrote.
Within the clip itself, Rapoport discusses the idea of him waiting until the draft further.
"I don't get the sense Rodgers is in any hurry at all. Could it go all the way until the draft like it did two years ago? Maybe it could," Rapoport said.
Rodgers had the same sort of scheme two years ago, waiting til draft day whilst simultaneously expressing his displeasure in the Green Bay Packers organization that held his rights. The players landed by the Packers via picks from that trade were Lukas Van Ness, Luke Musgrave, Anders Carlson, Edgerrin Cooper, Jacob Monk and Evan Williams.
Nowadays, Rodgers value has plummeted significantly. People, from fans to current players like Cam Heyward, have grown tired of the aging quarterbacks antics. Yet, the Steelers likely have little choice but to go with him as the starter if he decides to join the organization. Mason Rudolph provides great depth, but is unlikely to be a viable starter for the coming season.
