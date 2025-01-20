Steelers Re-Sign Veteran RB
According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed running back Jonathan Ward to a reserve/futures contract on Monday.
Ward initially signed with the Steelers last May on a one-year veteran benefit deal. The 27-year-old stuck on the roster throughout the team's three preseason games, logging 24 total snaps during that stretch according to Pro Football Focus, before getting released at final roster cuts in August.
Pittsburgh doubled back and signed Ward to its practice squad after he didn't land with another franchise. His first appearance in a regular season game came in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys, seeing the field for a total of 17 snaps, after he was elevated from the practice squad.
Ward would go on to see the field for 52 reps over the following three weeks before he was waived on Nov. 9. The Steelers then re-signed him to the practice squad after he went unclaimed.
Ward was promoted to the active roster once again on Nov. 16 and was waived on Dec. 4, though Pittsburgh brought him back to its practice squad on Dec. 6, where he remained for the rest of the campaign.
He began his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and also spent time with the New York Jets as well as the Tennessee Titans.
