Steelers, DK Metcalf Trade? WR Market Explodes

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to make a much bigger splash than anticipated.

Noah Strackbein

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are days away from free agency but won't have to wait before trying to decide who their top wide receiver option is. The team, like the rest of the NFL, watched the Seattle Seahawks put DK Metcalf on the trade block - and yes, Pittsburgh should be interested.

Really, the cost doesn't matter much. Metcalf is 28-years-old and has never had a season with less than 900 yards. He's as physical as they come and would be the best set of hands the Steelers could give to - assumably - Justin Fields.

Really, the big question is who they'd be bidding again. The Steelers could give up their first round pick for Metcalf, but they'd like to give up less. Are others teams going to be all in on the star wideout, making the price tag higher? And at what point do the Steelers break in terms of negotiating, pulling back from their offer.

Who knows what's going to happen over the next week or so, but Metcalf remaining in Seattle doesn't seem likely. And Pittsburgh feels like the perfect match as a team with a young quarterback - again, assuming it's Fields - and a developing offense that has a glarring need at one position. His position.

Meanwhile, the wide receiver market as a whole exploded in the middle of the week. Names many expected to hit the market, did, but there were some surprises as well. Pittsburgh has so many options that they shouldn't walk away empty handed.

In fact, they may be able to double dip and land two starters, maybe for the price of one. At this point, things are just getting started, but a boring offense for the Steelers seems to be getting very exciting, and the names that are emerging fit exactly what they need.

