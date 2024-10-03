Analyst Declares Steelers QB Decision Over
With Russell Wilson's return from a calf injury appearing imminent, one NFL analyst believes it's foolish for the Pittsburgh Steelers to even ponder a quarterback change after their early season success.
During his daily show, Rich Eisen stated that he was just about ready for the discourse surrounding the Steelers' decision at the position to end, believing Justin Fields has done more than enough to lock down the starting job while Wilson's been sidelined.
"Calling the fight in Pittsburgh, PA," Eisen said. "Justin Fields, yesterday: 312 yards passing, a touchdown pass, he ran two in, a passer rating of 104. He's the ninth quarterback in the history of the NFL to have a game with 300 or more passing yards, one or more passing touchdowns, 50 or more rushing yards - he had 55 - and two or more rushing touchdowns. There you go."
Fields, as Eisen pointed out, performed at a level rarely seen across the league on Sunday despite Pittsburgh's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It was his best individual performance since joining the organization and quite easily one of the best of his entire career as well.
There were a lot of question marks surrounding Fields when he first arrived in the Steelers' building. There didn't appear to be a ton of league-wide interest in trading for him during the offseason, at least not nearly as much as originally anticipated, and it was unknown if he could truly develop into a reliable and consistent passer.
Those concerns have more or less been quieted for good at this point, however. Fields has looked like a completely different player than he was with the Chicago Bears while showing an ample amount of growth in his game under Pittsburgh's coaching staff.
Wilson is among the most decorated quarterbacks of the last decade and was brought in as the presumed starter back in March, but there's no way the Steelers can possibly move off of Fields given what he's proven thus far.
