Analyst Names Three Steelers Trade Pieces for Davante Adams
Amidst the news that the Pittsburgh Steelers are throwing their hat in the ring to acquire Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi conjured up a list of players they could offer in order to push a trade past the finish line.
ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that Las Vegas would entertain offers that consisted of a second round pick and additional compensation, which is where defensive back Cory Trice Jr., running back Jaylen Warren and inside linebacker Payton Wilson could factor in.
Trice is a promising talent whom the Steelers selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL and is currently on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury, but he impressed in limited defensive snaps early this year and could eventually emerge as an impact player should he stay healthy.
Warren's an interesting name within the realm of this discussion due to the fact that he's set to hit restricted free agency in the offseason. The 26-year-old is currently contending with a knee injury, but he's averaged 5.1 yards per attempt throughout his career while remaining relatively fresh with just 240 carries over three seasons.
Raiders starting running back Zamir White still has a year left on his deal, but the team could theoretically have interest in getting a closer look at Warren befores he hits the market in hopes of creating a dynamic ground attack with the duo.
Wilson was chosen in the third round of the 2024 draft out of NC State and has tallied 103 snaps on defense this season. He profiles as a high-upside option at linebacker for Pittsburgh and is viewed as a potential starter somewhere down the line, so giving him and his three additional years of control up for Adams might be a tough sell.
The Steelers desperately need another weapon in the passing game, and it appears as though Adams is open to playing for them. Swinging a deal isn't going to come easy, however, as the team may be forced to part with valuable assets in order to do so.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!