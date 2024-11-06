Steelers Reveal Jersey Numbers for Mike Williams, Preston Smith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were active as the NFL trade deadline came and passed. With needs on both sides of the ball, general manager Omar Khan went after badly needed upgrades and gave up very little to acquire them.
The Steelers came away winners at the deadline, acquiring wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets and edge rusher Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers. The moves sure up positions of concern for the team. Now, the team has announced the jersey numbers for their newest players.
According to Pittsburgh Steelers onSI publisher Noah Strackbein, Williams will wear number 18 while Smith will wear number 91.
The addition of Williams should be a boost for the offense, especially when all it took to get him was a 2025 fifth-round draft pick. The Steelers are riding with Russell Wilson as their quarterback after a few impressive weeks under center. Still, the team lacked playmakers, and the 6'4 Williams gives them a proven contested pass-catcher to compliment top receiver George Pickens.
While Williams has struggled through injuries the past few seasons, he is only a couple years removed from a 1,100-yard season. During the 2021 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers, he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. If he can harness just a piece of that production over the second half of the season, the Steelers' offense becomes doubly as dangerous.
With Smith joining the defensive line and edge rush, the Steelers have another veteran with a proven track record. He has posted at least eight sacks in back-to-back seasons and has six seasons of eight or more sacks over his career.
This season, the Packers appeared ready to transition to younger players, which pushed Smith out of a full-time job. Still, he's managed 19 tackles and two and a half sacks. Adding him should help to spell star rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, as well as hopefully supplement their porous run defense.
With the numbers announced, the Steelers are ready to utilize their latest additions. Williams and Smith will hopefully draw into the lineup quickly and help the team continue their pursuit of an AFC North title and a Super Bowl run.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!