Steelers Had AFC Competition for Mike Williams
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally accomplished their long-standing goal of acquiring a wide receiver by prying Mike Williams away from the New York Jets for a 2025 fifth-round pick.
As it turns out, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, there was also a possibility that the 30-year-old could have ended up back in Los Angeles with the Chargers, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career.
Los Angeles was often mentioned as a potential landing spot for Williams in recent weeks given the team's need for a receiver as well as his familiarity with the organization. He had built quite the rapport with Justin Herbert during his time with the Chargers, recording 202 receptions for 2,977 yards and 19 touchdowns with him at quarterback.
The search for help in the passing game continues for Los Angeles, who is now 5-3 after a dominant 27-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.
For Pittsburgh, however, that same painstaking pursuit has mercifully come to an end. After nearly landing San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the latter stages of the offseason and coming within inches of a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Christian Kirk before he suffered a collarbone injury that ended his campaign, the Steelers finally got their guy.
Williams was always among the most likely acquisitions for the team considering they hosted him on a free agent visit back in March and exhibited plenty of interest leading up to the deadline. He only posted 12 receptions for 166 yards over his nine games with the Jets, but there was some doubt regarding their openness to send him away after Allen Lazard landed on the reserve/injured list last week.
As we now know, New York dealt the veteran and his 4,972 career yards to Pittsburgh, where he'll likely slot in as a starter opposite George Pickens on the outside.
Williams should be active for the team's Week 10 contest against the Washington Commanders and their own major deadline addition in cornerback Marshon Lattimore, though his role may be scaled back a bit given his lack of experience within the Steelers' offense.
