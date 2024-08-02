Steelers Rework Cole Holcomb's Contract, Adding Cap Space
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their 2024 cap space, reworking inside linebacker Cole Holcomb's deal as they prepare for the upcoming season.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have added $3.1 million in available cap space in split and base guarantees by renegotiating Holcomb's deal. The move leaves them with roughly $19 million in available cap space as they head into the preseason.
The move could mean the Steelers are preparing to shut down Holcomb for the season. After his knee injury last season, the status of the inside linebacker was unknown, and a timetable for return has remained blurry. After months of progressing, the Steelers had no solid idea when Holcomb would be available to them again. He started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list and remains sidelined as they approach the preseason.
Pittsburgh could be preparing to make a move at inside linebacker, likely signing a free agent to fill the role. This could include a return for a player like Kwon Alexander, who spent last season with the team before tearing his achilles.
The move also allows them to make a move at inside linebacker while also keeping cap space for a bigger move. The team has been open that they will not shut down a good opportunity if one presents itself via trade. This includes any candidates to add to their wide receiver room.
With possible extensions for tight end Pat Freiermuth and defensive tackle Cam Heyward coming, this gives the Steelers more freedom to make moves, sign players and boost their roster without having to back themselves into a corner cap space wise.
If Holcomb starts the season on Injured Reserve, he's eligible to return in four weeks. However, if he goes on IR before the season, he'll be shut down for the entire year.
