Steelers Rival Deshaun Watson Facing Sexual Assault Lawsuit
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rival Deshaun Watson is facing another lawsuit, this time for alleged sexual assault and battery, according to a report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback was sued this week in Houston, Texas for alleged sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to Florio, the lawsuit strikes resemblance to the more than 20 lawsuits he faced in 2020, but this time, the plaintiff explains that she was going on a date with Watson when the incident occurred.
The lawsuit explains that Watson was set to go on a date with the person in October of 2020 but would not find her apartment. He then called and began "aggressively yelling and screaming and stating that he could not find her apartment and that he ‘doesn’t have time for this."
"When Watson finally arrived at Doe’s apartment, Doe had not finished putting on makeup, so she invited Watson in to have a seat in her living room while she finished getting ready. As she was putting on makeup in her bathroom, Doe left the bathroom door open and attempted a conversation with Watson, trying to ease the tension from his angry outburst. Jane Doe quickly began to believe she was talking to herself because Watson wasn’t responding.
“Jane Doe came out of her bathroom to investigate Watson’s silence and shockingly found him completely naked on her bed, lying face-down on his stomach. While Jane Doe stood there in shock, Watson turned his head and aggressively insisted that she massage him, gesturing to his buttocks. Jane Doe asked if Watson meant he wanted her to massage his back, but Watson indicated that it was his buttocks he wanted massaged."
The lawsuit continues, according to Florio.
In Texas, the statute of limitations is two years, except for those who alleged sexual assault. That window then increases to five years.
The plaintiff is being represented by Tony Buzbee, who represented numerous others who sued Watson in years past.
