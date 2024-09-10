Steelers Take Million Dollar Hit on Salary Cap
PITTSBURGH -- Keanu Neal was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March of this year, but it was not until this past week that they felt the full financial repercussions.
After $1.23 Million disappeared from the Steelers' salary cap last week, Dave Bryan of Steelers Depot spent time figuring out what the reason for it was.
When Neal was released in March, it was due to a failed physical examination by the team, relieving him of his duties for the 2024 season. He was set to make $2.25 million this season. Knowing that, Neal filed for what the NFL's collective bargaining agreement calls "injury protection benefit".
Injury protection benefit ensures that players receive part of their contract in the situation in which they are cut during or due to injury. Therefore, the Steelers cap space was diminished as Neal received roughly 54.6% of his 2024 salary through injury protection benefit.
Neal is still a free agent, and has been unable to sign with any team. If he does not sign with a team, it will mark an end to an eight year career that saw him play in Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa Bay and finally Pittsburgh.
His best season came in 2017 with the Falcons. During the 2017 season, Neal logged 83 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, an interception and three forced fumbles. Current Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was also part of a Falcons secondary that led them to a 10-win season.
In his only season with the Steelers, Neal played just nine games before being placed on injured reserve with a rib injury sustained during his only interception on the season.
Neal was part of a secondary that was completely revamped this past offseason, with Neal, Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson all let go. Donte Jackson was brought to Pittsburgh in return for Diontae Johnson in hopes of making the Steelers secondary tough to play against.
