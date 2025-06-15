Steelers New WR Compares Himself to Franchise Legend
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking into wide receiver options after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. But they also have players in-house that they're very confident in, including a veteran they added to become the next bruiser in the wide receiver room.
Robert Woods signed with the Steelers this offseason, inking a one-year deal that secures him as the next veteran to lead the wideout group. His role hasn't been defined yet as the team is working their way into training camp with plenty of options, and maybe a new face before the take the field in Latrobe.
But Woods has a vision for himself. He sees himself holding the ground and becoming a player much like a legendary name in the city of Pittsburgh.
"A little bit of Hines,” Woods said about his playing style. “A little bit of Hines in there.”
The Steelers will hope Woods becomes even a small part of Ward during his year with the team. The veteran wideout said a lot of defenders are "fake tough guys," and that Pittsburgh's wide receiver room is going to be the real mean ones once they're on the field.
"We’re going to be physical in our (position) room. We’re going to be grimy,” Woods said. “We’re going to be fighting to the end of the whistle, and just playing (hard) without the football, I think, is the biggest thing in our room."
Woods looks like a player the Steelers expect to make the roster this season and help players like Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin develop. With his Super Bowl champion experience and back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, Woods brings 12 years of physicality and reliability to Pittsburgh.
The team wants Woods to be Woods. But they'll take a little Hines Ward in his play as well.
