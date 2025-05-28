Steelers WR Steals Show at OTAs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers biggest winner of Day 1 of Organized Team Activities may have been Roman Wilson. The second-year wide receiver is coming into an offseason where the team traded away their starter, and is looking at him to replace him. On his first day, he sure looked ready.
Wilson looks bigger and faster than a year ago. The speed and quickness he lost due to lingering ankle and then hamstring injuries appears to be back, and with added size, Wilson is feeling the difference in his body.
"I’ve taken care of my body to an elite level," Wilson said. "I’ve been more locked in. I feel like myself."
Wilson didn't play last season. After suffering a sprained ankle, he missed all of the summer and into the season. When he returned, he slowly ramped up but then suffered a hamstring injury. He didn't return after that.
Now, he's entering Year 2 with a new outlook. Instead of being a rookie trying to earn his place, the Steelers are viewing him as a key piece to replace George Pickens.
"We wouldn’t have done this if we didn’t feel good about the receiver situation, about our depth here,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said after trading Pickens.
Roman is ready for it.
"My goals for the season; get better every single day. Treat every day like it's game day. Treat every practice like it's game day. Come prepared to ask coaches after practice. Just be mentally, physically locked in every single day. And just give it my all. Give it all I've got every single day so I can be ready for whenever my time is," Wilson said.
After one day, Wilson is the biggest name to watch. No one knows what's going to happen at quarterback, but until Aaron Rodgers gives the Steelers an answer, the quarterback position isn't something you can watch develop. The wide receiver position you can.
The Steelers had high expectations for Wilson when they drafted him last year. Things didn't go as planned in the beginning, but Wilson is back and looks better than ever. Something that brings a lot of promise to Pittsburgh's offense.
