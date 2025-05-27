Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Addresses Aaron Rodgers Situation
Mason Rudolph isn't letting the constant Aaron Rodgers discourse get into his head as he reintegrates himself within the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense.
"That's nothing new to me," Rudolph said on the first day of OTAs. "There's been constant noise. That is the nature of the NFL, so I've been used to that for a long time now. Can do nothing but be the best that I can be and help our team get better this spring."
Rudolph began his career in Pittsburgh as a third-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2018. He spent parts of six seasons with the team and threw for 3,085 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 21 games (13 starts).
The 29-year-old left on a high note after winning three-straight games at the end of the 2023 season and guiding the team into the playoffs, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.
Rudolph subsequently agreed to a one-year deal that earned him just over $3 million with the Tennessee Titans, where he accumulated 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in parts of eight contests last year.
He's thrilled to return to the Steelers, however, and is ready to get things rolling as the offseason program kicks into gear.
"It's great to be back," Rudolph said. "I'm excited. A lot of familiar faces, I don't need to make any handshakes here, I know most of the media. They're all good people, and I'm excited to be back. We've got eight more of these practices, so I'm looking forward to it."
Rudolph is pencilled in as Pittsburgh's starter behind center as of now, and while Rodgers would supplant him should he sign with the team, the former understands that he can only focus on making the most of his opportunities while not worrying about how the situation plays out.
"Just control what I can control," Rudolph said. "Throw the ball well, lead the guys, play well when I get the chance to."
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!