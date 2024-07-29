Steelers Rookie Standing Out at Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted linebacker Payton Wilson with the 98th overall pick with hopes he could be a big-time impact player. What wasn't there to like about Wilson? 4.43 40-yard speed, a number that is eye-popping even in the age of fast, coverage-friendly linebackers in the NFL.
With training camp underway, the rookies will be subject to scrutiny and the evaluating eyes of the coaches as they try to find their place on the Steelers. The Steelers hope that Wilson can fill the other inside linebacker spot next to Patrick Queen, who is one of the best in the league.
It is hard to judge a linebacker, or any player, this early on into camp. Evaluation requires pads to get a complete look at a player, and pads will not be donned until Tuesday.
However, Wilson earned positive remarks from head coach Mike Tomlin.
"He's highly conditioned," Tomlin said of Wilson. "I think it starts there, and it's showing itself in the form of hustle and finish. And, sometimes, hustle and finish puts you in a position to [make plays]. And so, we don't ask a lot of the new guys, but we do ask them to come ready for the work. He is highly conditioned, and appears to be in position, in that regard, certainly."
Wilson told the media recently that he felt a big difference at this point compared to OTAs.
"I wasn’t able to be myself because I wasn’t playing freely, because I didn’t know the defense how I wanted to. Even yesterday and especially today, just how fast and freely I was able to move, credit Coach [Aaron] Curry, Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts for just leaning on me. The whole month we had off checking in, making sure I’m studying film, making sure if I have any questions that they got me," Wilson said.
NFL analyst Greg Cosell evaluated Wilson for prior to the draft. Cosell described Wilson as "Long and athletic with outstanding overall movement. He played fast with speed and range and has a playmaking element."
Wilson has the potential to be a game-changer for the Steelers at the second level.
“I look at myself as a three-down backer,” Wilson said. “… Just continuing to work on everything. My man coverage. Zone coverage is good, but it continues to get better. Just continuing to improve myself every day, and hopefully, when the time comes when they call my name, I’ll be ready.”
