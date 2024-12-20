Steelers Rule Out Starting DB vs. Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to face the wrath of the injury bug, as safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring) was officially ruled out for the team's Week 16 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens.
Elliott participated in practice for the first time on Thursday since suffering his injury versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, though he was also listed with a "doubtful" game designation on the final report and never appeared likely to suit up against his former team in Baltimore.
The 27-year-old has started 12 of the 13 contests he's played for Pittsburgh this season after signing a two-year worth $6 million with a team as a free agent back in March. He's quickly become a key piece of the Steelers' secondary, so taking the field without him in a potential clinching scenario for the AFC North crown is a huge blow.
Elliott joins wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) and quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal) as players whom Pittsburgh has already declared out against Baltimore.
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and cornerback Donte Jackson (back) are both currently questionable. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ankle) was removed from the injury report yesterday as a full participant and did not garner a game designation.
