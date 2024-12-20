Beanie Bishop Lied to Steelers During Draft Meeting
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were the only team interested in West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop coming out of college, and after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, they made the call to land the player who is now their starting nickelback.
But it didn't come without a little white lie. Appearing on the Christian Kuntz Podcast, Bishop told his story about the NFL Draft process and how he did not get an invite to the NFL Comebine. Meanwhile, he was forced to attend the Big 12 Pro Day instead of individual schools' Pro Days, giving NFL scouts a limited look at his ability.
From there, he met with one team for his Top 30 visit - the Pittsburgh Steelers.
When Bishop showed up in Pittsburgh, the team asked him who else he was meeting with. And instead of saying no one, he added a little extra value to himself by including a few familiar teams to his "list" of visits.
"I told ‘em, I’m like, ‘Yo, I got the Ravens lined up, I got the Browns lined up,’" Bishop said "But I didn’t have nothing lined up. I was lying, bro. Because at the end of the day, you’ve got to sell yourself. All these other teams are asking, ‘Oh yeah, who have you talked to?’ I’m like ... ‘Bro everybody in your division! I talked to ‘em! And you’re the last team I actually talked to. You gotta finesse your way into it sometimes. You gotta sell yourself a little bit."
The strategy was bold, but it worked for the West Virginia cornerback. After going undrafted, the Steelers wasted no time adding him to their list of UDFAs. From there, he earned his place on the 53-man roster and a starting job as a rookie.
Now, in the midst of a playoff season, Bishop is a key piece to the Steelers' defense, all because of a little lie he decide to use to "increase" his draft stock before round one.
