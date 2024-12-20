Ravens Lose Starting WR Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 16 with both teams dealing with injuries. And ahead of kickoff, the Ravens announced the downgrade of wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who has now been ruled out.
Agholor has been in concussion protocol throughout the week but had an opportunity to be cleared in time for the game. However, after not practicing, the team has downgraded him from questionable to out, limiting them at the wide receiver position.
Agholor has caught 14 passes this season for 231 yards and two touchdowns, starting seven of 14 games.
Without Agholor, the Ravens will be hoping for better news with fellow wideout Rashod Bateman. Bateman missed the final day of practice with a foot injury, and was seen in a walking boot afterward. He's listed as questionable, with no further news coming. As of now, it's expected he'll be a gametime decision.
Baltimore has already ruled out Diontae Johnson for the game due to personal reasons, excusing him from the team throughout the week after returning from a one-game suspension. If Bateman can't go, the Ravens will turn to Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker at wide receiver alongside Zay Flowers.
The final inactives list is set to be released roughly 90 minutes before kickoff.
