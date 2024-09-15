Steelers Rule Out Rookie WR Before Broncos Game
DENVER -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without six players during their Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos, announcing their list of inactives before the game.
The Steelers announced quarterback Russell Wilson (calf), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), safeties Jalen Elliott and Terrell Edmunds, and defensive tackle Dean Lowry are inactive for the game.
Wilson being inactive does not mean he will not suit up. Instead, he'll be the third emergency quarterback, allowing him to go into the game if both Justin Fields and Kyle Allen are unable to finish the game due to injury.
Roman Wilson came into the weekend listed as questionable and looked like there was a chance he'd play in his first NFL game. But after going from a full participant in practice to a limited participant on the final day of the week, he'll remain on the sideline and wait for his professional debut.
In his place, the Steelers will rely on George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller. Austin, Jefferson and Miller combined for two receptions for eight yards last week.
Lowry and continues to be held out as the team's healthy inactive. The veteran defensive tackle was a notable signing this offseason but has yet to crack the game day roster. Instead, the Steelers are utilizing Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal and Montravius Adams as their backups.
Pittsburgh decided to make both depth safeties, Edmunds and Elliott, inactive for the game. Edmunds signed from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad this week, but will continue to work his way into the defense and special teams.
