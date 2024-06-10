Steelers Get Latest Offer on Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers have been inseparable this offseason as contract negotiations with 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk stall and the Steelers continue to seek a running mate for George Pickens.
Any trade for Aiyuk would likely mean the Steelers have to extend him beyond the 2024 season and pay a hefty price for his services but the good news is that the 49ers don't seem to be driving up his price tag, according to one report.
"I'm hearing their offer is in the $26 million range," NFL insider Mike Silver said in an appearance on the Papa & Lund podcast on 104.5 KNBR in San Francisco. "It's certainly not Justin Jefferson money - nor should it be - but it's closer to that DeVonta Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown - that next tier down."
Aiyuk had been previously reported to have asked for $30 million or more in annual value on his next contract, something closer to on-par with the four-year, $140 million deal that Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings star widely considered to be the best player at his position in all of football. The Steelers have been linked to a trade for Aiyuk multiple times this offseason but nothing has come of the rumors.
Aiyuk hasn't quite produced on the same level as Jefferson but he's still one of the most productive wide receivers you'll find in professional football these days. He's accounted for 153 receptions, 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons, the latest of which ended in a second-team All-Pro selection.
The Steelers are staring down the start of training camp with more questions than answers at this point. George Pickens is the obvious No. 1 option but beyond that, the Steelers will lean on a committee of Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scottie Miller, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and their deep collection of tight ends and running backs to keep the passing offense afloat during the 2024 season.
They could make Russell Wilson's life easier by adding a receiver the caliber of Aiyuk for a pivotal season but only if they're willing to pay an expensive price for one of the NFL's best pass-catchers.
