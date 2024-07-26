Steelers QB Russell Wilson Addresses Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't been on the field during the first two days of training camp. According to head coach, calf tightness is keeping the veteran quarterback sidelined, with no expected date of return.
Wilson is considered day-to-day as he works through the injury, but told reports at Saint Vincent College that he's feeling "better today" than he did on the first day of camp. Still, he's uncertain when he'll be able to play and is allowing the coaching staff and medical team to make that decision.
"We were doing a sled push thing and just got a little… tweaked it a little bit," Wilson said. "So, just working hard and just sometimes things happen. But the good thing, the good news is that I feel good and we will get there in time. And good thing is I’m getting a lot of the mental reps and throwing, throwing stuff on the side and the post-practice and all that as well."
Wilson said the injury happened during the team's conditioning test when he was pushing a weighted sled.
"Yeah, we were doing a bunch of drills, and it was like the fourth time we did the sled. So just, you know, felt a little something," Wilson said. "But, like I said, we have a great training room, we have great people, great doctors and all that. So I feel good.
"It’s nothing to panic about."
The Steelers have worked with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback in Wilson's absence, with Kyle Allen and John Rhys Plumless as the backups. Wilson continues to work on the sideline, helping the quarterbacks and taking mental reps as he waits for his first opportunity to play in front of Steelers fans.
"I love practice. I hate missing practice. I hate not being out there, and it’s always been a thing for me my whole career is at practice," Wilson said. "So, that’s why I’m being super intentional, still getting all the plays, seeing everything, walking through everything still, doing everything I can, even after practice, coming out here and getting extra work and whatever it may be.
"The great news is that we’ve got a lot of time with the guys in the offseason, so I feel really confident with the guys that we have and the guys that we’re throwing to."
