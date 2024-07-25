Steelers Watch WR Target Sign New Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter training camp with a solution still needed at the wide receiver position. Despite quarterback Russell Wilson endorsing the receiving room upon arrival at training camp, there is still speculation that the Steelers will acquire another pass-catcher before the season begins.
One of the Steelers' potential trade targets could be crossed off the list after some recent moves. Denver Broncos' receiver Courtland Sutton is reportedly restructuring his contract with the team. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the two sides agreed to a new deal after Sutton reported to training camp.
The restructured deal will pay Sutton up to $15.2 million in 2024, including $1.5 million in newly-added bonuses and incentives. Pelissero didn't detail what triggers the incentives, but the deal means that Sutton could make even more than he anticipated this upcoming season.
This new contract effectively crosses Sutton off the list of trade targets for the Steelers. Over the past two seasons, he and Russell Wilson formed a dynamic duo with the Broncos. The pair combined for 123 receptions, over 1,500 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns in their two seasons playing together.
In his career, Sutton's been one of the most consistent and reliable receivers in the NFL. In seven seasons in the league, he's surpassed 700 receiving yards five times and 1,000 yards once. He would've given the Steelers another playmaker with production to match.
Due to their success together and the unclear contract situation, Sutton shot up the list of candidates for the Steelers to trade for. Now the Broncos have taken care of the contract part, and it appears they will be keeping their top receiver around for their rookie QB to throw to.
With Sutton no longer an option, the Steelers may be running out of options. Brandon Aiyuk remains a target, but the possibility is dwindling. It's a good thing that the organization is so high on Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson, because they continue to be the number two and three receiver heading into the 2024 season.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more