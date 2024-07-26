Steelers Camp Takeaways: Pat Freiermuth Looks Like WR2
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off training camp with plenty of questions and a lot of excitement. The sun was shining and the stands were packed as players took the field at Saint Vincent College, beginning their journey toward the 2024 season.
There's a lot of practice left and plenty of change and momentum to come. But after Day 1, there's already plenty to take away from the field. So, let's get started.
Pat Freiermuth Looks Like WR2
Pat Freiermuth took over the receiving game for the Steelers on Day 1. The fourth-year tight end is entering a contract year and has a major opportunity to earn himself a bigger role within the offense. Without a WR2 behind George Pickens, Freiermuth should be included in the dicsussion for that next-best pass catcher.
On the first day of camp, Freiermuth caught more passes than anyone on the field. His most impressive route came in the middle of the field where he worked himself into the soft part of the zone and found an opening for a 15-yard reception.
"The one thing about Pat, he’s really savvy. He’s smart, and then he also has great hands, too. So when you get all those attributes in a tight end, it makes him a great player," Justin Fields said about Freiermuth after practice.
The Steelers will hope this continues throughout the summer, shutting down the pressing need for a second wideout.
Van Jefferson Deep Ball
The most electric play of the day was a deep ball touchdown between Justin Fields and Van Jefferson. Cornerback Donte Jackson fell as he was trying to keep up, and safety Damontae Kazee couldn't get over in time. Next thing you know, the crowd is going nuts and Jefferson is trotting into the endzone.
Justin Fields QB1
Russell Wilson missed the first day of practice due to calf tightness, leaving Justin Fields as the QB1. He found out Wilson wouldn't practice at 6 a.m. that morning. It didn't phase him at all, but it's tough to say he took full advantage. The deep ball to Jefferson had everyone excited, but there were also passes that hit the ground in front of players, like a deep cross to George Pickens that bounced at his feet.
Fields isn't perfect but also has moments of flash. That's enough to build off of right now.
DeShon Elliott Playing Slot
The Steelers are going to test out all of their slot options before the end of training camp, but it appears their most-likely option is going to be defensive back DeShon Elliott. The starting safety moved down into the slot during team drills while Damontae Kazee came onto the field to play safety next to Minkah Fitzpatrick.
With Cam Sutton suspended for eight games, the team will want to have their best options on the field. That might be Elliott, Kazee and Fitzpatrick working together to cover the slot and the safety positions together.
Beanie Bishop Going Next
The next player on the field in the slot was a surprising one. Josiah Scott was the expected favorite coming into training camp, but undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop got the repst with the first team. After Elliott took a few reps, Bishop made his way onto the field and remained with the ones throughout practice.
The Steelers will test out Scott, Bishop and all of their other names at the position before making a decision for Week 1. It migt be saying something that Bishop got the first call, though.
Mike Tomlin Outfit Change
Sometimes, training camp takeaways are not just players on the field making (or not making) plays. Sometimes, it's about the biggest change the Steelers have seen this summer, and that's a t-shirt color from Mike Tomlin.
Covering the Steelers for five seasons, there have been very few times Tomlin has walked onto a practice field in anything other than a long sleeve Steelers drifit. That changed at the start of camp when he walked out in a white, not a black, long sleeve.
The Steelers changed their practice time, brought in a new play-caller and a few new quarterbacks, and there's a sense of something different in the air at Latrobe. Looks like Tomlin took that to his closet and kept the black long sleeve on the rack.
