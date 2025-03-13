Steelers QB Leaves Browns Without Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers, but remain an option for Russell Wilson - and vice versa. But the former starter for the black and gold is taking meetings with other teams. So far, those include the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, and he just left his first without a deal.
Wilson was seen leaving the Browns facility in Berea, Ohio, with a video emerging from Ashly Holder of Cleveland 19. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is now on his way to New York to visit the Giants, who is also interested in the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
Wilson is viewed as a backup plan for both Pittsburgh and New York, but may move up for the Giants as they wait for Rodgers as well. The Steelers are believed to be the favorites for Rodgers this offseason, with New York being his option number two.
Wilson, 36, went 6-5 for the Steelers last season, leading the team to the Wild Card round. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He replaced Justin Fields in Week 7 after returning from a lingering calf injury.
If the Steelers do not land Rodgers, they will likely look at Wilson as one of their next options.
