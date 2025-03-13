Steelers Re-Sign Speedy WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers are depending on a familiar face to provide some veteran depth in their wide receiver room next season.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are re-signing Scotty Miller to a one-year deal.
The terms of the agreement are unknown at this point, but it's fair to assume that Miller will play for the veteran minimum, much like he did in 2024.
The 27-year-old cracked Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster this past season and appeared in each of the team's first seven contests, logging two catches for 31 yards over that stretch.
After Ben Skowronek returned from the reserve/injured list and Mike Williams came over via trade from the New York Jets, however, Miller began falling down the depth chart.
He was a healthy inactive on five occasions from Week 9 on, though he did break out for three catches and 38 yards in the Steelers' Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Pittsburgh later cut Miller ahead of its Wild Card round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens before bringing him back on its practice squad.
His contract expired early in the offseason, but he's now in line for a second go-around in the Steel City.
A former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miller has recorded 90 receptions for 1,154 yards and six touchdowns over an 80-game, six-year career.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!