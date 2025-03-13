Steelers' DK Metcalf Says Goodbye to Seahawks
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers newest wide receiver and former Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf is officially a member of the black and gold. After a trade prior to free agency, the 27-year-old All-Pro packed his bags and headed for his second NFL team.
Before he left, he wrote a heartfelt goodbye to the team and city that drafted him. The former second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft spent six years in Seattle, recording 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns, becoming an NFL and Seahawks superstar in the process.
Now, he's thanking those who helped him get here, and sharing his love for everyone he's leaving.
"Thank you for taking a kid from Mississippi and making him feel at home in the Pacific Northwest," Metcalf wrote. "From the city to the organization to the 12s - you've been more than just a fanbase. You've been family. You've given me so much, including the chance to play the game I love alongside some incredible med who will forever be my brothers.
"To my teammates - you've pushed me, believed in me, and let me be me both on and off the field.
"to the staff - the ones behind the scenes who make this place run, ya'll are the reals MVPs. You made every day special, and I can't thank you enough.
"And to the 12s... man, ya'll are different. The energy, the passion, the love - I felt it every single time I stepped on that field. Words can't express how much I appreciate the way you embraced me from day one. It's never easy to say goodbye, and leaving the city that took a chance on me 6 years ago is tough. But this isn't the end - it's just the next chapter. No matter where I go, I'll always carry 206 with me."
Metcalf joins the Steelers in exchange for a second-round pick. With no less than 900 yards in every one of his NFL seasons, the physical pass-catcher is set to become the next big-name wideout in Pittsburgh. A chapter the team is hoping is just as successful - if not more - than his one in Seattle.
