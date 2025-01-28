Steelers Hint at Major Free Agent Signing
With one of the most consequential offseasons in quite some time looming for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears that they'll leave no stone unturned in an effort to improve the roster.
While speaking with reporters on Monday, Steelers owner Art Rooney II stated that the team is willing to go big-name hunting in free agency if the fit is right.
"You know, I think we always have to look at opportunities, and if we can add somebody that’s going to make a difference for us, we’ve got to do that,” Rooney said. “We’ve never been adverse to doing it, but, you know, you have to have sort of the right guy show up at the right time and right place, and hopefully we’ll have some opportunities this coming spring.”
Pittsburgh announced its presence on the open market last year by signing Patrick Queen to a three-year deal worth $41 million, making him one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the NFL.
In 2023, the Steelers splurged by inking Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million pact after previously re-signing Larry Ogunjobi and bringing in James Daniels on three-year contracts valued at $28.75 million and $26.5 million, respectively, in 2022.
Perhaps the most obvious position at which Pittsburgh can execute a big move in March is wide receiver. While Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and Texas' Matthew Golden are logical targets in the first round of the NFL Draft, the team could instead shift its attention to selecting a receiver on Day 2 or 3 while luring in someone like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin in free agency.
Cornerback and running back are other areas of need considering Donte Jackson, Cam Sutton and Najee Harris' contracts are all set to expire alongside Jaylen Warren, who will become a restricted free agent.
The Steelers could also benefit from acquiring reinforcements on the interior of the defensive line, as Ogunjobi is a potential cap casualty entering the final year of his current deal.
The team doesn't feel particularly likely to make a splash at quarterback despite it being the No. 1 hole on their roster, as retaining either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields is the probable outcome.
With just over $40 million in projected cap space, an amount that is almost certain to rise as Pittsburgh releases players and either extends or restructures contracts, the front office has enough monetary resources to pursue some of the top names available this offseason.
