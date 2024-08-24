Radio Host Suggests Wild Steelers, T.J. Watt Trade
PITTSBURGH -- There's no one, absolutely no one, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be least likely to trade than outside linebacker T.J. Watt. But one radio host is pushing them to do so, suggesting they ditch the former Defensive Player of the Year (and reigning runner-up) for help on the other side of the ball.
Appearing on The Herd, FOX Sports host Jason McIntyre, made it know he was not a fan of the Steelers' plan at quarterback. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are not getting the job done, according to McIntyre, and he believes it's time to use their biggest assett to find a quarterback.
"If you wanna turn things around in Pittsburgh and there is no end in sight the way this team is built, you have no quarterback for the future. Neither quarterback signed beyond this year. Here’s a radical idea. Sometimes you need to get radical. I think you gotta put T.J. Watt on the trading block," McIntyre said. "And after your heads are done exploding in Pittsburgh…three-time Defensive Player of the year, 29 years old. Gonna turn 30 soon. And I know he is the most popular Steeler. He makes so many incredible plays….T.J. Watt can do it all. He is tremendous. So why the hell would you trade him? You’re trading our best defensive player.
"Because it’s not a defensive league! I gave you guys the numbers yesterday. Every playoff game that they’ve been to and gotten smashed in the last six years, they’re giving up 30, 40 points. So what’s the point of being built around defense?"
The Steelers probably don't know their plan at quarterback next season, and if they are thinking NFL Draft, they'll likely need to move up. That doesn't support trading Watt, but McIntyre says they can get the compensation to make the move.
"T.J. Watt’s gonna get you two ones," McIntyre said. "Now listen, I know T.J. Watt is beloved. He’s gonna be probably…you’re putting together a Pittsburgh Steelers all time defensive unit, T.J. Watt’s gotta be on there. Historically great player, game changer. And you trade him for two ones, even if it’s to a team like Atlanta, right? …A lot of coaches out there are desperate. Lot of teams appear close. Lions are close to a Super Bowl. Are they a piece away?
"Now listen, T.J. Watt’s gonna be pricey. You’re talking two number ones at the minimum, but guess what? Pittsburgh needs that desperately. They need the ammunition to go up and draft a quarterback."
Again, there are few things the Steelers are less likely to do than trade Watt. But, if they ever do change their minds (which, holding a 1-11 record without him, maybe shouldn't), McIntyre has the way to go about it.
