Potential Steelers WR Target Declares for NFL Draft
As the Pittsburgh Steelers look to retool this offseason in hopes of getting over the hump in 2025, the NFL Draft will be of particular importance as they patch up the remaining holes on the roster.
One of the more notable areas of need entering the offseason is wide receiver. With the understanding that the Steelers will look to exhaust significant resources on the position, the team may opt to spend a top pick on a premier weapon in the upcoming class.
A name that may pique Pittsburgh's interest is Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, who announced on Instagram that he's declared for the draft just days after helping the program win the College Football Playoff National Championship over Notre Dame.
Egbuka finished 2024 with a total of 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns, which included 21 catches for 268 yards and a score during the postseason.
He joined the Buckeyes as a true freshman in 2021, posting nine receptions for 191 yards over 10 total contests. Egbuka saw his role expand as a sophomore in 2022, finishing the campaign off with 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns while working alongside current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
His numbers took a step back in 2023 with 41 receptions for 515 yards and four scores across 10 games before ultimately rebounding this past season.
Egbuka is next in line among a decorated group of receivers that have emerged from Ohio State in recent years, which includes the likes of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Steelers have not selected a player at the position in the first round since taking fellow Buckeye Santonio Holmes at No. 25 in 2006. There's buzz surrounding Egbuka's fit with the franchise, however, as The Athletic's Dane Brugler projected they would pick him at No. 21 this year, so he's a name worth monitoring as the draft approaches.
