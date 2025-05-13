Former Steelers Super Bowl MVP Lands College Coaching Job
PITTSBURGH -- A former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers is joining the collegiate coaching ranks. Santonio Holmes, famous for his MVP performance and championship-clinching touchdown catch in Super Bowl 43, is joining the Central State Marauders football program as their new wide receiver coach.
The Division II college football program has made several moves to improve its football program over the past few months, and adding the former Steelers pass-catcher is the latest one. In an announcement via their website, they shared their excitement about adding Holmes and his championship experience to their program.
"Central State University proudly welcomes Santonio Holmes, Super Bowl MVP and former first-round NFL Draft pick, to Head Coach Tony Carter's staff as the new wide receivers coach for the Marauders football program," they wrote. "A hire that should excite top talent wide receivers from around the country."
The Steelers originally drafted Hom in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. After Pittsburgh selected him 25th overall, he instantly upgraded the WR position and became an aerial threat in the Steelers' offense. Over 60 games with the team, he hauled in 235 receptions for 3,835 yards and 20 touchdowns.
His best season with the club came during the regular season before his MVP-winning performance in Super Bowl 43. In 16 regular-season contests in 2009, he caught 79 passes for 1,248 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He finished his nine-year NFL career with 389 receptions, 6,030 yards, and 36 touchdowns.
Now a retired NFL player, Holmes is in the next phase of life and his football journey. Joining the Central State staff could be a first step toward future head coaching opportunities. With his championship experience and extensive NFL resume, he could be a rising coach over the coming years.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!