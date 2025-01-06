Hall of Famer Rips Into Steelers' Mike Tomlin, George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their last four games to finish the season, and naturally fans and analysts alike are looking for a place for their blame.
A lot of fans and analysts have chosen offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as the target of their woes, or even quarterback Russell Wilson, but ESPN's Shannon Sharpe has other targets.
The former NFL player believes that the brunt of the blame should be placed on both head coach Mike Tomlin and star wide receiver George Pickens. On his Nightcap podcast with former NFL player Chad Johnson, he explained his reasoning. He first referenced the "football gods" in terms of how the Steelers played.
"I love when they punish bad behavior,” Sharpe said. "They punish George Pickens tonight. And I love it. Yes, sir. And I've been telling you from day one. I say, you know what, Mike Tomlin, you condone George Pickens' behavior. You tolerate things in a win you never would in a loss. George Pickens basically lost them the game tonight because he was awful. What I can say? He had a bad game. He has to watch that film. He has to have a better understanding. And you can't perform like this."
Sharpe then spoke on the possibility of extending him in the future,.
"I don't believe you can win with him." Sharpe said. "I want somebody else to win. I want him to grow with somebody else."
Sharpe believes that there is serious introspection to be done by Pickens ahead of their playoff game.
"I think this game should force George Pickens to evaluate himself...he dropped everything." Sharpe said. "Those balls were in his hands and he dropped them. You know what it is Ocho, when he goes into a funk, he can't pull himself out. You know why? He's not strong enough up here yet,"
It seems unlikely that the Steelers will be able to completely pull it together in a week, but Pickens will have to be on his best work.
