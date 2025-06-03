All Steelers

Steelers Send Letter After Players Attend Donald Trump Rally

The Pittsburgh Steelers sent a letter to fans who were upset about several players' appearances.

Noah Strackbein

Aug 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have sent an email to season ticket holders, clarifying the attendance of several current and former players at the Donald Trump Steel Workers event in Pittsburgh this past weekend.

In the midst of Organized Team Activities, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Miles Killebrew and former running back Rocky Bleier, who is a member of their Hall of Honor, joined Trump on stage at the event. Bleier dawned a No. 47 Steelers jersey - which was the number of Mel Blount - and called Trump a "Hall of Fame president."

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, an email sent to season-ticket holders informed fans that "make their own individual decisions," which do not represent the views of the Steelers organization.

"We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us. As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong," the email read.

"We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team."

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

