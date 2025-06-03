Steelers Send Letter After Players Attend Donald Trump Rally
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have sent an email to season ticket holders, clarifying the attendance of several current and former players at the Donald Trump Steel Workers event in Pittsburgh this past weekend.
In the midst of Organized Team Activities, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Miles Killebrew and former running back Rocky Bleier, who is a member of their Hall of Honor, joined Trump on stage at the event. Bleier dawned a No. 47 Steelers jersey - which was the number of Mel Blount - and called Trump a "Hall of Fame president."
According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, an email sent to season-ticket holders informed fans that "make their own individual decisions," which do not represent the views of the Steelers organization.
"We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us. As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong," the email read.
"We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team."
The Steelers are looking at Rudolph as their starting quarterback until Aaron Rodgers makes his decision on signing or not.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!