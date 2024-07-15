Steelers Set to Host First Joint Practice
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one step closer to the 2024 season. The NFL released the schedule for joint practice sessions taking place during training camp. For the first time in eight years, the Steelers will be participating again.
Prior to their preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers will host the Bills for a joint practice, The practice will take place at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on August 15th.
This marks the first time in nearly a decade that the Steelers are participating in a joint practice. The team hosted the Detroit Lions back in 2016. The sessions were intense and physical and featured a prime Antonio Brown going against Darius Slay. Despite the intensity, no major skirmishes erupted. Relative to how these practices tend to go, it was a mild one.
The Steelers have also hosted the Bills for a joint practice before. Brooke Pryor of ESPN mentioned that the Bills visited St. Vincent's back in 2014. That session also was relatively mild, with no incidents of note.
Now the Steelers and Bills will meet just days before their second preseason game at Acrisure Stadium, and it is sure to be an exciting day of competition. Pushing and shoving matches are a given at these. It's the middle of training camp, the temperature and the tempers are sky high, and players are desperate to earn roster spots.
When the Bills visit in August, it is likely to be a less heated affair as well. The league has made some adjustments this offseason, with teams only holding joint practices for one day with another team. This should limit the Last year, the Jets and Buccanneers planned to have two days of joint practices, but cancelled the second following one day of non-stop brawling amid the session. Both the Steelers and Bills will be hoping to bring a competitive spirit to their practice, with the hopes of anything more waiting for their game a few days later.
