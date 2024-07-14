Steelers' T.J. Watt Has New Competition for DPOY
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is looking for his second Defensive Player of the Year Award, and after leaving the NFL Honors ceremony this offseason after learning he did not win the award, he might have some added motivation to take it home in 2024.
But winning his second award won't come easy. Watt was faced with the challenge of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garret last season. Garrett was the running favorite throughout the year, and edge out Watt by the end of the season, despite falling to Watt in most statistical categories.
This year, Watt's odds are tied with Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. Both All-Pro players hold +550 odds to win Defensive Player of the Year this season, according to DraftKings.
Garrett placed fifth in the odds with +800. San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa and Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby sit in front of him with +700 odds.
In just his third NFL season, Parsons finished with 14 sacks, 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections in 2023.
Watt finished with 19 sacks (leading the league), 68 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception and a touchdown. His one score came as a game-winning fumble recovery against the Cleveland Browns.
Following the award ceremony this offseason, Parsons went on a bit of a run calling out Watt and letting fans know he didn't view him as a top edge rusher.
"I think I’m probably the best pure speed pass rusher,” Parsons told CBS Radio. “But if you’re talking about defensive ends, run and everything, but if you’re talking about pure pass rusher, I would say if you look at my win rate, I was the best one this year. So, it would be me. And then I would say Myles, then Maxx, then Nick Bosa, and then I would say — I mean, look at the stats. The stats don’t lie. He was fifth or sixth, but I think Alex Highsmith might have had a better pass rush win rate. And he had a more double team rate than T.J. Watt if you really want to be statistical. Like, this isn’t my stuff. I’m not just pulling it out of my ass."
This year, the two could go head-to-head hunting for the award. And after being snubbed this offseason, and Parsons making his thoughts known, Watt has plenty of bulletinboard material to use as motivation.
